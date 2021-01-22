Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 939 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.28. 187,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,732. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $289.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

