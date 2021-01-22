Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,009.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 120,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. 2,242,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,882. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

