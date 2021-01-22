Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.65 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after buying an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.65. The company had a trading volume of 736,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

