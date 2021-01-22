Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.84 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 9.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $33,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. 885,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,933. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

