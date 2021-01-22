Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 305.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,095 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 180,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,455. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

