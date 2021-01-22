Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 631,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,368,000 after buying an additional 1,122,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,430,000 after buying an additional 556,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after buying an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. 865,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

