Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. HealthEquity accounts for about 0.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,938 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 780,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after buying an additional 580,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $561,073.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,754 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.36. 709,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,707.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

