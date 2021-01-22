Insula (ISLA) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Insula token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market capitalization of $125,920.89 and $1,301.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insula has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,585 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars.

