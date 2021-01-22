Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Insulet stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.50. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

