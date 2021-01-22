Insureum (ISR) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Insureum has a total market cap of $948,768.05 and $385,142.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Insureum token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insureum

Insureum is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

