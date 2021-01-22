INT Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. INT has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00065899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00568970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.28 or 0.04198383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016480 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

