Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.66.

IFCZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

