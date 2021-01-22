Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,972 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

