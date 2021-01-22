Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

