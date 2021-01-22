Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.95.

Shares of INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe FS bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

