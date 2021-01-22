Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Northland Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,592,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

