Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

