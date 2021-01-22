Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Cowen from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Shares of INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

