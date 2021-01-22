Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.69% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Intel stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

