Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Roth Capital

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

INTC stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 24,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 333,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

