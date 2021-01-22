Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 140166 upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

