Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s share price was down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.65 and last traded at $56.66. Approximately 85,419,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 52,375,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Intel alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.