Interactive Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

FB stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

