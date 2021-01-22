International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $13.04 on Friday, hitting $118.61. 36,818,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

