International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded down $13.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.61. 36,818,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

