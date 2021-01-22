International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 9.9%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) traded down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $117.36 and last traded at $118.61. 38,017,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 8,550,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

