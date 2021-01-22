International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 9.9%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) traded down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $117.36 and last traded at $118.61. 38,017,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 8,550,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.65.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.
The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77.
In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
