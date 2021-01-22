International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 697,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,376. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

