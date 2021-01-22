Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.
Shares of INTU stock opened at $379.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.90. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Intuit by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
