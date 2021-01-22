Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $379.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.90. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Intuit by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

