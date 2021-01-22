Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.61.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $54.59 on Friday, hitting $744.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,052. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $792.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $722.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.