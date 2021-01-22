Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $840.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $825.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.61.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $44.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $754.55. 54,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $791.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

