Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $743.53 and last traded at $744.08. Approximately 1,763,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 682,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $798.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.61.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $792.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

