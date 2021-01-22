Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Down to $1.71

Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.57. Inuvo shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 437,693 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter worth $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,696,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

