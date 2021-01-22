Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Anthony Laplaca Sells 1,500 Shares

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Anthony Laplaca sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $15,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,369 shares in the company, valued at $777,156.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Laplaca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00.

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 135,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,062. The company has a market cap of $341.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invacare by 469.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invacare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Invacare by 325.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

