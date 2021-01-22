Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.37

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 23000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.05 million during the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

