Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,124 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

BSCL stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

