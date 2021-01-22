Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.07

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.07 and traded as high as $78.00. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $77.87, with a volume of 40,548 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.