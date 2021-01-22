Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.70. 184,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 196,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 18,681.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,703 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

