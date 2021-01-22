Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) Shares Gap Down to $278.00

Shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $278.00, but opened at $267.00. Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) shares last traded at $270.79, with a volume of 25,936 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.

Get Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L)’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -19.49%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.