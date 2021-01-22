Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 16.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,119,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.37 and a 200 day moving average of $296.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $327.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

