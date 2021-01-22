Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $326.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.37 and its 200-day moving average is $296.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $327.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

