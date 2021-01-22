Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 13.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $23,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.42. 21,119,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,246,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $327.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

