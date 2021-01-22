Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,195 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $55,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.42. 21,119,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,246,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $327.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.