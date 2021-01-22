Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Shares Down 2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.67. 3,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

