Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 5.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 857,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 921,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 65,484 shares during the last quarter.

OMFL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 76,556 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

