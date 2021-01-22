Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 4.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,274,000.

OMFL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 76,556 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35.

