Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 18.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $160,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

