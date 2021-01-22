Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.20

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and traded as high as $49.16. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 48,768 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

