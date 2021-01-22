Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Up 0%

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.69 and last traded at $105.69. 26,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 59,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

