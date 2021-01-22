Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 22nd (ADS, AIR, ALV, ARL, ASC, AZN, BNGO, CCL, CS, EIFZF)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 22nd:

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) was given a €280.00 ($329.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €139.00 ($163.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) was given a €239.00 ($281.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $14.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Truist from $11.00 to $14.00.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) was given a €21.50 ($25.29) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $37.50 to $39.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) was given a €19.50 ($22.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by Truist from $60.00 to $64.00.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $50.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $335.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) had its price target raised by CL King from $70.00 to $75.00. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $13.00 to $20.00.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) was given a GBX 928 ($12.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €11.30 ($13.29) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €17.20 ($20.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) was given a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) was given a €76.50 ($90.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $61.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) was given a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €22.90 ($26.94) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from $4.00 to $3.75. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €183.00 ($215.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 451.90 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADSF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADSF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.