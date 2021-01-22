Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 22nd (ADS, AIR, ALV, ARL, ASC, AZN, BNGO, CCL, CS, EIFZF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 22nd:

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) was given a €280.00 ($329.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

was given a €139.00 ($163.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) was given a €239.00 ($281.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $14.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Truist from $11.00 to $14.00.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) was given a €21.50 ($25.29) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $37.50 to $39.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) was given a €19.50 ($22.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by Truist from $60.00 to $64.00.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $50.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $335.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) had its price target raised by CL King from $70.00 to $75.00. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $13.00 to $20.00.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) was given a GBX 928 ($12.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €11.30 ($13.29) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €17.20 ($20.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) was given a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) was given a €76.50 ($90.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $61.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) was given a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €22.90 ($26.94) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from $4.00 to $3.75. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €183.00 ($215.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 451.90 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

