Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 22nd (AFLYY, ALSMY, CRARY, CZMWY, DRRKF, FOR, ICAGY, KNYJY, LGRVF, SHLAF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 22nd:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a reduce rating to a neutral rating.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to a reduce rating.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

