Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 22nd (AFLYY, ALSMY, CRARY, CZMWY, DRRKF, FOR, ICAGY, KNYJY, LGRVF, SHLAF)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 22nd:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a reduce rating to a neutral rating.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to a reduce rating.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.